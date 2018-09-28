Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has called on the 106 State House of Assembly aspirants for the 2019 general elections to resolve among themselves to reduce number to manageable level.

A total number of 106 PDP aspirants have indicated interests in the available 24 seats in the State House of Assembly.

Speaking after an interactive session with all the aspirants in Ilorin yesterday, the state chairman of the party, Kola Shittu, described the intervention as advisory to make way for easy and convenient primary exercise for both the organisers and delegates.

He advocated a situation where a state constituency would produce either one or two aspirants instead of present situation where there are five or more aspirants in a state constituency.

The PDP state chairman advised each state constituency to arrive at their decision looking at such criteria as aspirants popularity, peculiar zoning and competence.

He said that the measure taken to reduce number of aspirants was not meant to force any aspirant to withdraw, adding that the members of the party were members of a family.

Speaking with journalists after the parley, one of the aspirants, Comrade Ben Duntoye, on behalf of other aspirants pledged to work in accordance with the party’s guidelines by meeting with people in their various constituencies to achieve common beneficial conclusion.