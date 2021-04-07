



National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) Hon Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje has taken a swipe at the former National Chairman of the party, Mr Kenneth Udeze, over the alleged havoc done to the party in the last two years, saying the former chairman almost ruined the party.

Omo-Aje, who attributed the success recorded by his leadership in the last one and half years to the grace of God, said the havoc done by Udeze and some individuals were monumental but for the help of God and support of his members.

Although Udeze has been expelled from the party due to anti-party activities and other alleged illegal actions, the AA National Chairman said Udeze instituted many cases against the party in different courts across the country.

‘In the last one and half years, Action Alliance has witnessed decent growth and successes. Our party today is built on togetherness, transparency and loyalty,’ he stated.

‘Looking back to 2017-2019, Action Alliance was ravaged by the pandemic called Kenneth Udeze. He ran the party without respect or recourse to party’s hierarchy and nearly succeeded in giving our party a bad name. It took the courage of many of us to confront his dictatorship and we all know what has ended the story of Udeze in Action Alliance.

‘Despite being expelled from Action Alliance, Udeze and his sheepish allies believed they could return to power through their usual dubious ways but they, however, failed woefully. They went to courts from Abuja to Taraba State to Kwara State to Edo State and to Ondo State, yet they failed woefully.

‘In their desperation to turn the tide of Action Alliance from good to evil, Udeze, James Vernimbe, Malachi and their allies within six months filed several suits against us.





‘As God will have it, they failed in all these suits. None of these suits was decided against us. After failing in courts, Udeze lobbied government officials, but again, he was disgraced.

‘God has been merciful to me, Action Alliance and our people who stayed strong and rejoice in their steadfastness and confidence in our leadership.

‘We can boldly say that Kenneth Udeze is history, a waste bin that no longer serves any purpose as far as Action Alliance is concerned.

‘Assuming without conceding that Kenneth Udeze’s tenure still ran from April 7, 2017 his tenure would have ended today. We are grateful to God and our courageous party men and women that we need not worry whether Kenneth Udeze’s tenure ended today or not given that he has been expelled from the party in accordance with the party’s constitution.

‘So, anyone who follows and believes Udeze’s lies is only deceiving himself. The evidence is clear. We have participated in all elections and Udeze has never participated in any.

‘I want to reiterate that we would not have achieved victory today if not for God and those who stood against Udeze with firm courage. Despite all odds, they were not shaken. First, I must thank God, the previous National Think-Thank Committee of the party led by Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed who led his colleagues to investigate Udeze and subsequently expel him from the party.

“Also, I must thank the current National Think-Thank Committee, National Executive Committee for rare courage and efforts. I must also salute our esteemed Board of Trustees led by Dr Adeyemi Olufemi, whose leadership we all know is one in a kind. I also thank Ugwunba Uche Nwosu. High Chief Ukadike Chinedu (Ndorodoro), Dr Mike Madu, Mr Elli U Moses, my family and friends.’