The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Ekiti State and the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Kolapo Olusola, has revealed those behind the bloodshed at the All Progressives Congress, APC, secretariat.

Olusola alleged that his fellow contestant in the upcoming governorship election, Kayode Fayemi, and the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu were responsible for the attack that left many people injured.

A policeman had allegedly shot six people, including Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, in Ado Ekiti at the APC Secretariat in Ajilosun area of the state.

The policeman allegedly detailed to cover the rally, also shot teargas canisters arbitrarily at some people in Ojumose area of the state.

However, a statement by Lere Olayinka, Director of Media and Publicity, Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO) claimed that Akeredolu brought the policeman who opened fire on people of the state.

The statement reads, “Today, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, invaded Ekiti State with armed policemen and thugs, throwing the State that has been peaceful since the advent of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s government into bloodshed.

“Akeredolu led the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to Ekiti in a show of federal might and in the process, seven people were hit by police bullets.

“At the APC secretariat, one of the mobile policeman, was said to be using his gun to push away the thugs brought from Ondo State and the hoodlums in turn dragged the gun with him, leading to sporadic shootings that left six persons shot.

“One of those injured was Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele. Five others also had gunshot injuries.

“The APC thugs backed by armed policemen later went on rampage at Ojumose area of Ado Ekiti, destroying the canopies and chairs in front of the residence of late Prince Adegoke.

“One of the Teargas cannisters fired by the policemen hit a Taxi driver, Odeyemi Olumide, badly injuring him. He is now receiving treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, alongside five others who were shot at the APC secretariat.

“As usual, the APC went to town with story that the policeman who fired the shots at the party secretariat was fake.

“However, information available to us is that the policeman was brought from Ondo State by Governor Akeredolu.”

Olusola, however, challenged the Police authority to “release the identity of the police officer to the public and how he left Akure for Ado Ekiti.”

The statement added, “We also wish to alert the public of the possibility of the APC shenanigans plotting to assassinate the policeman so as to sustain their lie that he is fake.

“We make bold to say that Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State and Dr Fayemi must be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Ekiti State. We are aware of their mobilisation of thugs from Ondo State to Ekiti for the July 14. The governor even reportedly boasted that he was ready to spend two months allocation of Ondo State on Fayemi’s election.

“The first manifestation of Governor Akeredolu’s plot to ensure that Ekiti is taken by force was the bloodshed witnessed in the State today.

“Lastly, let Governor Akeredolu and his stooge, Kayode Fayemi know that Ekiti is not a state to be taken by force and annexed to Ondo State by anyone, our people will resist the APC agents of bloodshed.”