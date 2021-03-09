



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it is ready to take over the mantle of leadership come 2023.

This is according to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, during an interview with Arise TV.

“The PDP is ready and prepared to take over the mantle of leadership through the ballot box in 2023.

“In one zone out of six, we are having contestation of power that is leading towards disagreement which is already being reconciled by the Sen. Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation committee.





Ologbondiyan noted that the PDP is the hope of Nigerians at the moment as Nigerians are already looking up for a Messiah to the problems bedevilling the country.

“Our party is the hope of Nigerians as we speak today.

“The acts of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping have subsumed our nation…

“It shows clearly that Nigerians are thinking of who will rescue our nation,” he said.