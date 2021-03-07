



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the peace, harmony and unity of purpose that characterized the conduct of its zonal congresses in the North-East and South-East geo-political zones last recently Friday and Saturday, is an indication of its readiness to take over the leadership of the country.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this yesterday in a chat with newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, “the peaceful conduct of its zonal congresses shows the sharp contrast between the PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC whose activities are always enmeshed in selfish contestations, lust for power, bloody clashes and overheating of our national polity.”





The statement continued: “The harmony in the PDP as one indivisible family is a direct product of our all-inclusive system, strict adherence to the principle of internal democracy as well as putting the welfare of the people first and above personal interests.

“Such disposition, which is completely lacking in the APC, is the only way to restore good governance and return our dear nation to the path of peace, unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“Our party therefore congratulates and commends our members in the South- East and North-East, particularly the new entrants, for the successful conduct of the exercises and urged all members of the party across the country to continue to work together as the nation looks forward to our great party for direction and solution at this critical time.”