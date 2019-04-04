<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Protesters, under the aegis of Network of Kogi Youth Group, on Wednesday stormed the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja, asking the ruling party to reject the state governor as its flagbearer ahead of party’s primaries.

The group, which cut across the three Senatorial districts of the state, in a protest speech submitted to the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, it is a risk to allow Governor Bello to fly the party’s ticket, considering his perceived numerous wrongs since his assumption of office.

The group itemized the lack of payment of salaries and none developmental projects as reasons that the governor should be stopped at all costs.

“The executive Governor of Kogi State has perpetuated numerous wrongs ranging from the lack of payment of salaries; lack of developmental projects.”

“Embezzlement of state funds in humongous proportion; introduction of anachronistic laws, which have heightened insecurity in the state as well as deaths of civil servants due to hardship,” Chairman of the group, Comrade Enejoh Odaudu Enemali said.

He added that, “Kogi State wants continuity of APC, but not with Alhaji Yahaya Bello,” asserting that the governor has failed to prove his mettle in the last three years.

He further explained that the APC must not use the last elections to judge the chances of the party if Bello was given a ticket, saying that the party’s albatross lies with Bello flying the ticket.

He disclosed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State was waiting in the wings to stage a come-back if Bello eventually emerged as the flagbearer.

Kogi State would face another governorship election later this year with a large number of aspirants from APC and PDP showing interest in Governor Yahaya Bello’s job.