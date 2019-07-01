<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi State civil servants, under the aegis of Concerned Kogi Workers Forum (CKWF), has called on the people of the state to give their maximum support to the aspiration of retired Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin Usman to rule the state as his wealth of experience would help to restore the lost glory of the state.

The group equally warned the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) not to mortgage the state by giving ticket to the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello, who they accused of bringing hardship and anguish to the workers and the people of the state.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Hassan Abdul, and made available to journalists in Lokoja on Sunday appealed to the national secretariat of the APC not to toy with the lives of workers in the state.

The workers stated that being the major beneficiaries of the inept administration of Governor Bello known for his nonchalant attitude to payment of salaries, giving him another opportunity amounted to killing civil servants by installment.

The forum, which is composed of workers who were arbitrarily sacked; those who have been cleared by Governor Bello’s screening committee, yet have not been paid for about thirty months, advised the APC to consider the interest of the state above the interest of one person while taking decision on the choice of their flag bearer.

The concerned workers lamented that never has Kogi State civil servants experienced hardship as they were presently experiencing, disclosing that high number of workers and pensioners have died to non-payment of salaries and other benefits.

The spokesman pointed out that the workers would have no grouse with President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC, having repeatedly petitioned him of the plight of workers in the state, but that giving the ticket to Bello would be a demonstration of insensitivity of the APC to the plight of Kogi workers.