



Senator Smart Adeyemi, on Thursday morning, won the Kogi West senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) beating all other three contestants in a landslide.

The senatorial primary which was to be held, on Tuesday, was postponed till Wednesday but could not start until midnight and lasted till about 6.30a.m, on Thursday.

The exercise, witnessed by INEC officials, security operatives and newsmen was generally described as ‘peaceful, free and fair’ and was conducted at the Olonijola Event Centre, Kabba, headquarters of the senatorial district.

Adeyemi polled 1659 votes to defeat three other aspirants; Dr. Toyin Akanle, Tajudeen Bissimillahi and Mrs. Ibikunle Adedoyin, who polled 104, 98, 19, respectively, to emerge as the party candidate, while 13 votes were voided.

The Returning Officer, Mr. Bonnie Eneh, said 1,900 delegates were accredited, while 1,893 delegates voted. He declared Adeyemi winner of the exercise having won the highest number of votes.

In his post-election speech, Adeyemi thanked God and party members who, he said, stood beside him to ensure the victory and called on his co-contestants to close ranks and work together with him to ensure the success of the party in next year general election.

He also called on electorate in the state to come out in large numbers to re-elect President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello in next year’s general election.

In a related development, Mr. Jubril Isah (Echocho) has been declared the winner of APC Kogi East primary election.