The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday aligned itself with the decision of its Kogi West Senatorial candidate, Dino Melaye, to file a petition at the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal over the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Smart Adeyemi, as the winner of the recent senatorial election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja said the petition would be filed on Monday.

Ologbondiyan said, “We are going to the tribunal. We are going to file our application at the tribunal. We won the election. We will file the appeal hopefully on Monday. The party and the candidate are going to court together.”

Melaye had said he would approach the tribunal to challenge Adeyemi’s declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He had in a series of tweets on Sunday described Adeyemi’s victory as temporal and evaporative.

He said, “I will challenge the temporal and evaporative victory of Adeyemi at the tribunal. Victory attained by violence and fraud is tantamount to defeat… for it is momentary.

“It is not about Dino Melaye. It’s about Nigeria and our electoral system. I stay the course … not over yet.”