Former Nigerian lawmaker Dino Melaye has said he will challenge his loss to All Progressives Congress’s Smart Adeyemi in the Kogi West Senatorial district election.

“I will challenge the temporal and evaporative victory of Adeyemi at the c,” Melaye said in a tweet.

“Victory attain by violence and fraud is tantamount to defeat.”

Independent National Electoral Commission declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Smart Adeyemi winner of the Kogi West senatorial district election on Saturday.

The returning officer of the election, Professor Olajide Lawal said Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who pollei 62,133 votes.

Rufus Aiyenigba of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came third in the poll with 659 votes.

While the results mean PDP candidate will not return to the Nigerian Senate, Melaye believes his date “is momentary.”

He argued that his claim of electoral fraud was not “about Dino MELAYE, it is about Nigeria and our electoral system. I stay the course.”

Melaye opined that the reaction of his constitutes was a proof that the results were alted.

“I won the election and Adeyemi remain my political wife.”