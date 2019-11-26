<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the Saturday’s Kogi West senatorial rerun draws near, stakeholders have urged the Independent Electoral Commission to improve its level of preparation and conduct in order to avoid a repeat of the “irregularities” that characterised the November 16 elections.

Speakers at the INEC organised stakeholders forum held on Tuesday in Lokoja unanimously told the commission that the level of violence witnessed in the November 16 election across the state was shameful and should not be allowed to repeat itself on Saturday.

Reverend Samuel Owolabi, the Director, National Issues of Christian Association of Nigeria, who went on his knees to plead with INEC said that “If the election will not be greeted with apathy on Saturday, the commission should in collaboration the security agencies ensure the safety of lives and property on Saturday.

“What happened last Saturday was nothing but a civil war, where guns were freely used on those they were meant to be protected by the security agencies, I’m kneeling before God and you INEC officials not to allow what happened in the November 16 election repeat itself, ” Owolabi begged INEC.

Also speaking, Simon Eneojo of Justice Development and Peace Commission decried the level of the involvement of security agencies in the crisis urging INEC to look for alternative means of securing lives and property during the supplementary election as the police had reportedly failed in this responsibility.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor James Apam, had said that the commission was more than ready for the election as all logistics and funding have been provided.

He, however, said that sensitive materials would be deployed on Friday, a day before the election.

The Kogi West senatorial supplementary election will take place in 53 polling units while that of the Ajaokuta Federal constituency will take place in 22 polling units.