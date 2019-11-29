<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party has shunned the observation of distribution of electoral materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission for Saturday’s rerun election in some parts of Kogi State.

Chairman, Inter-party Advisory Council, Ilyas Badanga, disclosed this on Thursday night while speaking on the sidelines of a stakeholder meeting where 16 political parties declared their support for two-term senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi.

He, however, said that the PDP boycott would not stop the council from giving their support for Adeyemi who they regard as “the best among the candidates jostling for the job.”

Badanga had pleaded the support of all the 16 parties for Mr. Adeyemi, saying that the senator had “proved to be more trustworthy and reliable than other candidates jostling for the job.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the state chairman of All Progressive Congress, Abdulahi Bello, said PDP s boycott of electoral materials’ distribution had no effect on the election, saying that the party had “seen the handwriting of defeat on the wall.”