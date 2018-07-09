The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kogi West Elders’ Forum, KWEF, has said it will vehemently reject any attempt to impose Senator Dino Melaye as the sole senatorial candidate of the party in 2019.

Chairman of the Forum, Shaibu Momoh said this while speaking after they met yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital, to deliberate on Melaye’s official planned defection to PDP.

This development comes amidst Dino’s planned defection to the party aytime soon.

Speaking on behalf of the elders, Momoh said if Melaye was allowed to contest in any free and fair election in the state now, the party would be defeated.

Momoh said Melaye will be a liability and not an asset to the former ruling party in the state.

He said, “Melaye is seen as too controversial and his unacceptable behaviors are the serious negative views of the public against him. He cannot win any election in a free and fair atmosphere and PDP should therefore not gamble with him as a candidate for now.

“He needs a serious reformation period which PDP Kogi state do not have the luxury of time to dispense.

“The leadership of PDP in the state under the two former governors of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, Captain Idris Wada, senator Tunde Ogbeha, Alhaji Musa Ahmadu and host of other critical stakeholders have been struggling to rebrand a PDP that can recapture power from an aggressive non-performing government of APC in the state.

“They have reconciled several prominent strong men and women who came back to the party and their re-entrance back to PDP is without any condition or concession but genuine. Imposition of a Senatorial candidate will cause a major derailment and unimaginable crisis that PDP may not overcome before the general election.

“The critical leaders are on ground and they understand this great danger and trap, hence their rejection of this Dino imposition.

“Senator Dino Melaye is welcome to PDP as specified under the Constitution of the party. He is free to aspire to any position of his choice but must take cognisance of existing mutual arrangement.

“He will not be discriminated against in any form in the conduct of the affairs in the state. He should come into the party with genuine open mind and contribute meaningfully to growth of the PDP like any other senior member of the party”.