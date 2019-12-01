<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji c, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Smart Adeyemi, on his victory in the just concluded Kogi West Senatorial District poll.

Adeyemi was declared winner in the Court of Appeal ordered rerun, polling 88, 373 votes to unseat Senator Dino Melaye’s, who polled 62, 133 votes.

Adeyemi was on Saturday declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following the conclusion of the supplementary.

The governor on Sunday in a statement issued, in Lokoja, by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Onogwu Muhammed, described the victory as a collective manifestation of intellectual, moral and cultural virtues, and mandate given by the good people of Kogi West.

He said that the victory was a testament to the decision of the people of the area to move away from ineffective representation of the immediate past, for a progressive and development oriented one.

He commended the supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and the people of Kogi West for exercising their civic rights in a peaceful manner, “notwithstanding the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations on November 16, which prompted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the election inconclusive.

He applauded INEC officisls and security agencies for doing their best within the ambit of the law to ensure a free, fair and credible elections in the re-run.

He restated his commitment to use his second term for groundbreaking developmental strides in all parts of the state.

The governor expressed his gratitude to the people for their support for his administration.

According to him: ”The APC as a party is particularly grateful to the people of Kogi West for their peaceful conduct at the polls and embracing the promise of the party to work assiduously to ensure development of the area and the state in general.

“Now that we are having all three APC senators representing Kogi at the National Assembly, my administration will work in synergy with them and other APC lawmakers to attract more projects to our state; to make life more meaningful for its citizens.”