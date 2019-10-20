<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some leaders from the Kogi West Senatorial district have declared supporting Governor Yahaya Bello’s second term bid will better position the zone for the governorship position in 2023.

They stated that their support for Bello was to embolden their political emancipation in the next election year.

The members, in communiqué at the end of Kogi West political summit with the theme: “Renegotiating Kogi West position for 2019,” at Kabba, the senatorial headquarters, stated their position.

Reading from the communiqué endorsed by all in attendance, Chief J. O. Yusuf, said their support for Bello was to position Kogi West ahead of 2023.

It reads in part: “Speakers after speakers all aligned with Governor Yahaya Bello of APC as their preferred candidate for the November 16 governership poll.

“The President of Okun Development Association, Barr. Femi Mokinkan and other professional bodies all endorsed the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello for second term.

“The decision of the senatorial axis to support the governor is hinged on the political calculation of securing the central zone support in 2023 for total power shift.”

Those in attendance included the chairman, Okun Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, representative of the Ohimege of Koto and other prominent traditional rulers from Kogi West.