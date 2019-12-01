<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi West senatorial election, Dino Melaye, has said he would challenge his defeat in court.

The senator, who alleged five assassination attempts on his life, claimed that he was “fought on land, in the air and spiritually” by forces of the Federal Government and Kogi State Government.

Melaye was declared the winner of the Kogi West senatorial election during the 2019 general elections.

However, after his victory was annulled by the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) called for a rerun election in the zone.

The rerun election on November 16 was declared inclusive and a supplementary election was fixed for November 30. At the end of the exercise, Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged as winner.

Officially reacting to the development in a post on his verified Twitter account, @dino_melaye, this Sunday, Melaye wrote: “I want to specially thank God almighty that he preserved my life after 5 attempted assassinations, combined forces of security agencies, INEC, Federal, State and LG powers. I was fought on land, in the air and spiritually. It was not about the election but my life. God, I thank you.

“I will challenge the temporal and evaporative victory of Adeyemi at the Tribunal. Victory attained by violence and fraud is tantamount to defeat for it is momentary. It is not about Dino MELAYE, it is about Nigeria and our electoral system. I stay the course not over yet.

“The forces against me are not beyond God. People should not worry about me; I am fine and will always be. I just thank God that the plan to kill me did not succeed. A living Dog is better than a dead Lion. I thank God for life. My name is Daniel I cannot fall or fail.

“The reaction of men and women of goodwill all over Nigeria especially the wonderful people of Kogi West who truly voted for me is a testimony that God is with me and with us all. I won the election and Adeyemi remain my political wife. Thank you Nigerians. Victory is certain.”