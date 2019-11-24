<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has vowed not to give a breathing space to Senator Dino Melaye of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the supplementary election coming up this Saturday until he emerges victorious in a landslide.

Adeyemi while addressing party members, urged them to redouble their efforts and not relax as the battle to win the Kogi West senatorial seat is not over yet.

Adeyemi is already leading his PDP opponent, Melaye, by over 20,000 votes in the last Saturday’s rerun election for the senatorial district.

The former Senator spoke in Lokoja over the weekend on the sideline of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) decision to conclude the rerun on November 30.

Adeyemi said despite having a comfortable lead, the party must not give in to overconfidence, but rather double its efforts to get the remaining votes.

“We as party members must mobilise and fight like never before for the remaining votes. We must commence house-to-house moves, and telephone contacts of the 30,000 PVC holders.

“We must not look at the supplementary election with a view that our opponent is politically paralysed by now; rather, we must work towards capturing at least 90 percent of the votes

“Our aim is to get 30,000 out of the 31,000 PVC holders of the 40,000 registered voters in the affected areas; whether our opponents are ready or not is secondary,” he said.

Adeyemi praised party members for their support and solidarity, particularly in the last Saturday’s election, calling on them to finish the race with an even wider margin.

“I sincerely thank you for your support and solidarity in the last Saturday outing,” he said. “My full address will be after the rerun election is concluded.

“But for now, let us resume with more vigour and determination our efforts towards the November 30 supplementary election. Let us go from house to house to mobilise people out for the exercise. We must give the election our all.”

The INEC had on Sunday declared the Kogi West rerun election inconclusive. The supplementary election is to be conducted on November 30 in 53 polling units.

According to INEC data, there are 48,101 registered voters in the affected areas, but only 30,730 have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

Adeyemi (APC) polled 80,118, while Dino Melaye (PDP) scored 59,548, with a margin of 20,670 in favour of Adeyemi in November 16’s inconclusive rerun.