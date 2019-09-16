<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary to the Kogi State Government (SSG), Mrs Folashade Ayoade-Arike, on Monday entered the witness box to testify at the panel hearing investigating allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba.

The SSG said that the Deputy Governor last attended the state Exco meeting in August 2018 even when the state government was up to date with his salaries.

Others that testified included the Acting Director (Treasury), Office of the Accountant General, Mr. Elijah Ebinemi, who presented before the panel, evidence of alleged salaries/allowances payment, to the embattled deputy governor.

The certified true copies of said payment were said to have covered between 2016 and 2017.

Also testifying was Saliu Hassan Itopa, Cashier, Office of the Deputy Governor.

The SSG under cross-examination by lead counsel to Achuba, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), among others alleged that the state deputy governor last turned up at the weekly state executive council meeting, in August 2018.

She, however, said that she was incompetent to issue a query to the deputy governor, as he is her boss.

She stated that while it is not under the schedule of the Office of the SSG to pay the salary of the deputy governor, all workers of the state, including the deputy governor, including his aides, have however been paid “up-to-date”.

Under cross-examination by Mr. Anthony Adeniyi, lead counsel to the state government, Itopa, the cashier in the office of the deputy governor, explained that allowances and other monies, including imprests are paid direct into the bank accounts of those concerned.

The committee has two months to conclude the investigation on the Deputy Governor.