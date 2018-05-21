The former speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Umar Ahmed Imam, representing Lokoja 1 Constituency has expressed his plan to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he called “systematic alienation”.

The former speaker disclosed this while hosting hundreds of youths from Lokoja-Kogi Federal constituency in his Lokoja residence on Monday.

Imam decried what he termed persistent humiliation from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker who was elected under the platform of the APC in 2015 said he has been shut out from all party related activities in the state down to his own ward.

Imam, who expressed regrets over the manner party affairs are running under the current leadership, warned that APC is working very hard towards losing next elections in Kogi state.

The former speaker who is an aspirant in the incoming bye election for Lokoja-Kogi Federal constituency said he is watching unfolding events in the party with keen interest.

He, however, warned anything short of free and fair party primaries to elect a candidate for the bye-election may force some of them to seek platform outside the APC.

Describing the bye election as accidental, following the death of late Deputy Majority Leader, Federal House of Representative, Arc. Baba Jibril, Imam noted that more than five political parties had approached him to contest under their platform.

He said he is aware of an anointed candidate for the bye-election by agent of government but insisted that primaries must be conducted in accordance with the constitution of the party.

“I am aware that someone has been anointed. Even the candidate came to my house to inform me that he has been anointed. But I told him we will meet on the field.

“When we joined APC, we had high hopes that things will be done differently. We promised people change, a paradigm shift from the old order, but current happenings in the party are not encourage, to say the least,” he said.

According to him, Labour Party, Accord, SDP, ADP and one other have reached out to him offering their platform for his House of Reps aspiration.

He added that his final decision will be based on the directive from his . constituents