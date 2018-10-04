



Senator Smart Adeyemi, Alhaji Yakubu Oseni and Alhaji Jibrin Isah have emerged the winners of the senatorial district primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi.

They were declared inners following the release of the results of the party’s primaries held from late Wednesday till the early hours of Thursday at Kabba, Okene and Idah.

Mr Bonnie Eneh, the chairman of the committee that coordinated the Kogi West senatorial district’s primary, said that 1,893 votes were recorded during the exercise held at Kabba out of which 13 were voided.

He said that Adeyemi polled 1,659 to defeat Dr. Toyin Akanle who polled 104 votes, Tajudeen Bissimillahi who polled 98 votes and Mrs Ibikunle Adedoyin who had 19 votes respectively.

At Idah, Isah scored 2,469 votes to defeat Mr Yahaya Audu who polled 308 votes.

At the party primary held at Okene, the headquarters of the Kogi Central senatorial district’s primary, Alhaji Yakubu Oseni polled 1,100 votes to emerge the winner.

Mr Sheriff Dalhatu polled 371 votes, Sen. Nurudeen Abatemi scored 160 votes, Hon. Kabir Ajanah recorded 32 votes while Mr Yahaya Haruna, a former ADC to the national chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, scored 12 votes.

Also, Mr Adoke Yakubu had five votes while Mr Raji Azeez scored three votes.