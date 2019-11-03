A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf (Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State), has lost his wife, Mrs. Titiola Ayo-Yusuf.
The member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), announced this himself on his Facebook wall.
He posted: “With heavy heart we announce the passing on to glory of Mrs Titilola Ayo-Yusuf.
“May the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen”
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]