A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf (Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State), has lost his wife, Mrs. Titiola Ayo-Yusuf.

The member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), announced this himself on his Facebook wall.

He posted: “With heavy heart we announce the passing on to glory of Mrs Titilola Ayo-Yusuf.

“May the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen”