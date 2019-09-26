<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Professor James Apam, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Kogi State, on Wednesday, attributed the preponderance of fake news and hate speech in the country to the political class and high rate of unemployment.

Apam, who stated this in Lokoja, during a meeting on “securing the votes from fake news and violence,” explained that the political class had formed the habit of churning out fake news in an attempt to outwit one another.

According to him, politicians have been exploiting the unemployment situation in the country to engage jobless youths to write and push out fake news and hate speech through social media.

The REC expressed worries over the increasing rate of fake news in circulation in the country, saying that it had been eroding the credibility of elections conducted in recent times.

He urged Nigerians to stop accepting election results announced on social media as the authentic results. He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission was the only body constitutionally recognised to conduct and announce election results.

The REC also expressed displeasure over the inability of political parties and their candidates to come up with clear-cut manifestoes to guide voters on how to make their choice.