<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi State have nominated Mr. Samuel Aro as the running mate to the party’s governorship candidate Mr. Musa Wada in the November 16 election.

Aro was born in Lagos on September 22, 1970. He attended Comprehensive High School, Odo -Eri, Kogi State, Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin and University of Ilorin for his Master in Industrial and Labour Relation.

He sits atop a multi-billion naira ASB Investment Ltd.

He was a former member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011, where he represented Yagba Federal Constituency.

His chieftaincy titles include the Otunba of Omi, Are Bobagunwa of Ekinrin Adde, Akingbola of Ogidi. Maiyegun of Isanlu, Amuludun of Agbajogun Amuro, Baba Tayese of Jege and Otunba Tay.