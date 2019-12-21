<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, says it is not distracted and has reiterated its commitment to remain focused and united.

It will be recalled that some members of the party have recently raised eyebrows over meeting of the chairman of the party with officials of PDP.

The members of the party are worried that with such meetings, the party may have been divided over the plan by its governorship candidate, Engineer Musa Wada to challenge the of November 16 governorship election won by Governor Bello in court.

But the party at the end of its state executive council meeting on Friday dismissed this fear, saying it has resolved to pursue its case at the tribunal with a view to reclaiming its “mandate freely given by the electorate.”

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, the party also commiserated with the families of those killed during the election and insisted that security agencies must find their killers and bring them to book.

The PDP berated the ruling party for failing in its responsibility to protect the citizens and accused government instead of sponsoring violence against them.