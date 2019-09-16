<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, major contender for the Peoples Democratic Party governorship ticket has filed a suit at the Lokoja High Court seeking the nullification of the PDP governorship primaries and asking the Independent National Electoral Commission to stop forthwith the recognition of Engr Musa Wada as the party’s flag bearer.

Abubakar Ibrahim was at the Lokoja High Court to sign the necessary papers, says he is the rightful owner of the PDP governorship mandate.

Accompanied by Otaru Roland Otaru, SAN, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim says he won the 3rd September, 2019, PDP governorship primaries, is seeking the court to help return his mandate. A date is yet to be fixed for the mention and commencement of the matter.