The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has called for the cancellation of the results of the just concluded bye-election in the state.

The State PDP Chairman, Samuel Uhuotu, made the call on Sunday barely one day after the outcome of the poll was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Uhuotu alleged gross irregularities in the exercise, saying the election was marred by thuggery, vote buying and violence which purportedly led to the death of some voters.

According to him, the cancellation of more than 19,000 votes by the electoral umpire places the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at an undue advantage over the PDP.

Apart from the cancellation of the results, the opposition party also asked the government to prosecute some officials of the Kogi State government.

The PDP Chairman claimed the officials were present at some polling units, despite the fact that they were not from the constituency.

INEC Returning Officer, Professor Rotimi Ajayi, had declared Mr Haruna Isah of the APC as the winner of the bye-election conducted in Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency on Saturday.

Professor Ajayi said Isah polled 26,860 votes to defeat his rival from the PDP, Bashir Abubakar, who scored 14,845 votes.