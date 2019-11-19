<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello for his victory at the poll.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Adeiza MomohJimoh and the Secretary Comrade Adamu Seidu stated that Governor Bello’s re-election is an opportunity for him to build on the solid foundation which he has laid in the last three and half years.

According to the statement, the Union equally commended the Deputy Governor, Chief David Onoja, on his well-deserved victory.

The Chairman urged the governor and his deputy to use the God-given mandate to address the challenges facing the state.

He, however, pledges the support of the union and the working Journalists in the state to the administration in its quest to improve the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

He called on politicians and their numerous supporters to maintain peace and order and to avoid actions that will impinge on the deepening of democracy in the state.