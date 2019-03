His Royal Majesty, the Attah Igala, Dr Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni 11 has placed curses, as well as invoked the ancestors to bring calamity upon anyone linked to sponsorship of political violence in Kogi State.

The royal father, who addressed newsmen yesterday, in his palace in Idah, spoke against the backdrop of the violence that marred the presidential and National Assembly elections, which led to the cancellation of the National Assembly elections in 129 polling stations, leading to the declaration of the elections as inconclusive.

The violence also claimed three lives, including a 300-level student of Kogi State University, Ayingba.

The monarch, who is also the Chairman, Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers, expressed dismay at the level of violence and warned against a reoccurrence on Saturday.

He decreed that anyone who sponsors miscreants to kill would be punished by Igala ancestral spirits.