Governor Yahaya Bello has won the APC governorship primary which took place at the Confluence stadium, Lokoja, on Thursday, August 29.

Bello won a total of 3,224 of the 3,500 cast to defeat his closest rival Babatunde Irukera, who garnered a distant 109 votes.

The results are as follows:

(1) Sani Lulu: 7

(2) Yahaya Audu: 10

(3) Bashir Gegu: 3

(4) Iyoma Hadiza: 0

(5) Yakuba Muhammed: 0

(6) Engr. Dalami Muhammed: 0

(7) Hassan Baiwa: 44

(8) Tunde Irukera: 109

(9) Blessing Ekele: 0

Announcing the result, the governor of Jigawa State, Baderu Abubakar, who led other electoral committee members, including Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, urged the losing candidates to accept the results in good faith and work for the overall success of the party at the general election

Governor Bello, in his victory speech, thanked God for the victory and promised to do more if elected at the general election.

A candidate, Hassan Abdullahi Baiwa, had prior to the commencement of voting staged a walkout from the venue of the primary, alleging that the whole process had been compromised.

Another candidate, Babatunde Irukera, expressed his displeasure over the exercise, complaining that it fell short of acceptable norms.

Baiwa, who represents Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, told reporters that he had to walk out of the venue due to what he observed to be open and widespread cheating by delegates at the venue.

Baiwa said that he was taken aback when nearly all delegates claimed to be illiterate, leading to officials issuing them customised ballot papers with Governor Bello’s name pre-selected.

He said that all efforts to complain to officials fell on deaf ears, while security officials present chased him away.

On his next line of action, Baiwa said he had started consultations with his supporters and would communicate his decisions in due course.