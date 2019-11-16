<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has defeated his closest rivals, Musa Wada, of the PDP and Natasha Akpoti of SDP, in his polling unit.

His polling unit is Okene-Eba/Agassa/Ahache Ward, Unit 11, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The governor scored 716 votes to defeat Ms Akpoti of the SDP and Wada of the PDP who both scored no vote.

Newsmen reported how the governor narrowly defeated Akpoti in her own polling unit by two votes.

She had criticised the conduct of the election in her Kogi Central senatorial district.

Herself and the governor are both from the same senatorial district.