Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is confident of emerging winner of the state’s forthcoming governorship election.

He said what people should be bothered about is the margin of victory between him and his opponents.

Bello, who spoke with reporters at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge in the Asokoro area of Abuja after the Progressive Governors Forum’s meeting on Sunday night, dismissed the threat by the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, to unseat him as a non-issue.

He said to challenge him for the governorship seat, Melaye must be prepared to pass the eye of the needle.

He assured the people that the governorship election would be peaceful.

The governor said: “In Kogi Sate, we know the election is coming up and of course, a lot of people will come out for the challenge. But the reality is that we are on ground. From within the party to the general election, we are not just talking of victory, we’re talking of the margin of the victory of APC over any other party that will come next because of what we have been able to do in the stage, delivering on all our promises.

“You are going to see election like never before. Kogi election is going to be as smooth as anything and we are very confident of victory.”

On whether he was confident of getting the party ticket considering the quality of opposition emerging from within the state APC, he said: “Where will the ticket go outside myself?”

On Melaye’s threat to unseat him, he said: “Anytime you talk, we should talk of somebody that is good. Apart from that person, you are talking of, let him justify the mandate given to him by showing his people what he has done. For him to come and challenge me means that he is ready to pass through the eye of the needle.”