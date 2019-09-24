<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahead of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Kogi State, the Nigerian police and other security agencies have been tasked to discharge their election duties with the highest sense of professionalism to ensure a free, fair and credible election that will stand the test of democratic history of the country.

Mrs Safia Garba, an accredited trainer with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), gave the charge on Tuesday during the training of 50 security officers on election security in Okene the headquarters of Kogi Central Senatorial District of the state.

Garba stated that the success of Kogi state governorship election depends on how the security agents discharge their duties without any reference to a political party.

The training was organised by European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and held simultaneously in the three senatorial districts of the state.

While calling on security agents in the state to exhibit a high level of professionalism and civility during the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi state, the facilitator urged officers and men of the security services to maintain impartiality and fairness in dealings with both the electorates and participating political parties.

“The perception that security agencies are partial and lack neutrality in the electoral process can be a real source of discord, tension and violence in the electoral process.

“The general perception that the police, in particular, is corrupt could have implication for the level of public confidence in the institutions in the context of providing electoral security.

“However, recognising that there is no alternative to the deployment of security agencies under the control of the police in providing electoral security implies that conscious efforts need to be made on the part of the police and other security agencies to increase public confidence in the agencies.

“Electoral security should, therefore, be provided on the basis of professionalism of security agencies and loyalty to the nation as envisaged in the constitution of the country.”

She called on politicians to desist from breeding thugs that constitute problems for the electoral process of the country.

“As a matter of fact, some of the threats to the electoral process comes from the youth gangs that are recruited as thugs by politicians to snatch ballot boxes and voting materials during elections.”

She urged security personnel to observe the guidelines and rule of engagement to ensure that they perform in line with international best practice during elections in the country.