Pandemonium broke out in Ankpa, in the Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State on Saturday following a clash between the supporters of the All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Musa Wada.

Wada was said to be on a thank you visit to the area when the incident occurred.

Our correspondent gathered that the clash led to many sustaining varying degrees of injury on both sides.

Sources told newsmen on Sunday that the clash occurred when the road where the convoy of Wada was passing through was blocked by political thugs.

It was further learnt that some top politicians from the ruling party in the area reportedly drove their vehicles into the convoy of the PDP candidate, leading to altercation.

Many people were injured while vehicles were also damaged during the clash as both parties allegedly opened fire on each other.

The PDP Campaign Council in a statement by its Director of Public Communication, Austin Usman Okai, condemned the attack and urged the state Commissioner of Police, and the Department of State Services to immediately investigate the incidence.

On its part, the ruling All Progressive Congress, speaking through the Chairman, Bello/Onoja Campaign Committee, Kingsley Fanwo, warned Wada and the PDP to stop its culture of violence.

“Waging wars against the people of the state will not help their irredeemable electoral hopelessness,” he added.

The Kogi State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari, who confirmed the incident, said one person was injured in the clash.