The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed February 10 for pre-hearing on the petition instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Engineer Musa Wada.

PDP and Wada are challenging the declaration of Yahaya Bello of the APC as winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election held in the state.





Defendantsinthepetition are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Yahaya Bello, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the commencement of sitting of the three-man panel chaired by Justice Kashim G. Kaigama, Wednesday, legal representatives of all parties announced that they had filed and adopted answers to the pre hearing information