Thugs suspected to belong one of the political parties contesting in the Governorship and National Assembly elections in Kogi, have allegedly attacked Mr Sam Egwu of the Leadership newspaper and Mr Sunday Omachi of Radio Kogi.

newsmen report that the incident happened at Ayaingba.

Both journalists were on election duty when they were attacked by the hoodlums at Unity Roundabout , Ayaingba.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Akeem Busari, said reinforcements had been sent to Ayaingba to bring the situation under control.

Busari, however, is yet to confirm arrests over the incident.