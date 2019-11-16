<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Thugs in police uniform have invaded Ward A of Crowther Memorial/Sabongari polling unit in Lokoja, Kogi State and successfully carted away eight ballot boxes after sporadic shooting.

“Eight ballot boxes were carted away,’ according to Peter Phillips, Assistant Registration officer.

He added that the card readers, his car key and phone were also taken away by the invaders.

Police officers deployed to the polling unit also joined journalists and party agents to scramble for safety as guns boom from the guns of the invaders.

The election has been peaceful and registration officers were waiting to commence collation before the invasion.