The Founder and Spiritual Leader of Liberation Temple of the Absolute God, Ramas Azuzu, has predicted that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yahaya Bello, would be declared the winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State.

Asuzu, an Anambra-based spiritualist, made the prediction while addressing journalists in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Friday.

He stated that his ancestors, oracles, and spirits told him that Bello would emerge victorious on Saturday.

Asuzu said: “Since the election build-up, I have been asking questions at the spiritual realm, I consulted the spirits, the ancestors and the oracles; what they all told me is that Governor Bello, would be reelected to complete his second term in office.

“Though, before the spiritual consultation, I had a dream where the father of Governor Bello, was raining blessings before a large congregation, saying God Almighty has accepted and endorsed his son to consolidate on the ongoing economic achievement of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

“In 2015, I prophesied Buhari victory against Goodluck Jonathan, it worked, In 2019 Presidential election, I also predicted the second term victory of President Buhari, it worked.

“Again, I prophesied the emergence of Governor Fayemi of Ekiti and his Osun State counterpart, Mr Oyetola, respectively in 2018, where they both defeated their closest rivals, it also worked. So Governor Yahaya Bello of the APC will also defeat his arch-rival, Engr Musa Wada of the People Democratic Party (PDP), in a landslide.”