The Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti, has accused soldiers of electoral malpractice.

Akpoti alleged that soldiers chased electorates away at the Kuroko 2 polling unit in Adavi Local Government Area of the state while allowing agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rig freely.

She raised the alarm in a tweet, on Saturday.

Akpoti tweeted: “Happening now!!! Soldiers just arrived Kuroko 2, Adavi LGA chasing people away while allowing APC agents to rig freely.”