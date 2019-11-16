Candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) at the Kogi State Gubernatorial Election, Natasha Akpoti, has cast her vote at her polling unit while at the same time calling on security agencies to ensure the security of voters.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti, has accused soldiers of electoral malpractice.

Akpoti alleged that soldiers chased electorates away at the Kuroko 2 polling unit in Adavi Local Government Area of the state while allowing agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rig freely.

She raised the alarm in a tweet, on Saturday.

Akpoti tweeted: “Happening now!!! Soldiers just arrived Kuroko 2, Adavi LGA chasing people away while allowing APC agents to rig freely.”

