The Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti, has accused soldiers of electoral malpractice.

Akpoti alleged that soldiers chased electorates away at the Kuroko 2 polling unit in Adavi Local Government Area of the state while allowing agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rig freely.

She raised the alarm in a tweet, on Saturday.

Akpoti tweeted: “Happening now!!! Soldiers just arrived Kuroko 2, Adavi LGA chasing people away while allowing APC agents to rig freely.”

SDP agents arrested & chased away from polling units in Kogi Central.

Bello Muhammad Sadiq was last seen beaten up at Kuroko 2.

His whereabout’s unknown.

Nigeria Police Force. — Natasha Akpoti (@NatashaAkpoti) November 16, 2019