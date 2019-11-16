The Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti, has accused soldiers of electoral malpractice.
Akpoti alleged that soldiers chased electorates away at the Kuroko 2 polling unit in Adavi Local Government Area of the state while allowing agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rig freely.
She raised the alarm in a tweet, on Saturday.
Akpoti tweeted: “Happening now!!! Soldiers just arrived Kuroko 2, Adavi LGA chasing people away while allowing APC agents to rig freely.”
SDP agents arrested & chased away from polling units in Kogi Central.
Bello Muhammad Sadiq was last seen beaten up at Kuroko 2.
His whereabout’s unknown.
