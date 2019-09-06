<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) on November 2, 2019, Kogi State election, Pharmacist (Evangelist) Ukwumonu Joseph Idachaba, has promised to enthrone justice in the state if elected the governor.

Idachaba called on the people to vote for him in the impending poll promised to transform the state and make it a model to others.

He equally vowed to establish a foundation of truth and ensured that the rights of the people are protected.

Idachaba in a statement made available to newsmen said, “At a very tender age, I had developed a great passion for justice. I hate injustice with a passion. My mandate is to establish the foundation of truth in Kogi State.

“With the vision to make the state home of justice and ensure right in every aspect of governance, I will make Kogi State the model of right, a land flowing with milk and honey”.

The PPN candidate was born on September 25, 1969, to the family of Chief Joseph Idachaba, Ode Achadu, retired police and judicial officer.

His mother, Mrs Awa Joseph Idachaba, hailed from Ejegbo in Ankpa local government area of the state.

Idachaba attended St Michael Primary School, Kogi State between 1976 and 1982 and proceeded to Government Day Secondary School, Maiduguri, Borno State between 1982 and 1988.