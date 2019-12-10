<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Police Command has finally paraded six suspects allegedly behind the killing of PDP Women Leader, Mrs. Salome Abuh after much public outcry for justice.

On November 18th, Mrs. Abuh was burnt alive in her house at Ochadamu Kogi State shortly after the announcement of the results of the governorship election held in the state on November 16.

The six suspects are Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna and Attah Ejeh.

Parading the suspects, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, said Edicha aged 30 confessed that he led the gang that burnt the house of Elder Simon Abuh which led to the death of his wife, Mrs. Salome Abuh.

“The suspects further confessed that they were responsible for the series of armed robbery incidents in Ochadamu and its environs,” he added.

Busari while calling for calm, assured that all perpetrators of the act will not go unpunished as efforts are still ongoing to get other members of the gang.

During interrogation by journalists, the leader of the gang, Ocholi Edicha said they had issues with the woman before election day. While admitting that he is a staunch supporter of the ruling party, the prime suspect, however, distanced himself from the killing of the PDP women leader.

Meanwhile, the five other suspects paraded by the command exonerated themselves from the killing. According to them, they were petty thieves who are known for robbing the neighborhood of their belongings.

This was also confirmed by the prime suspects Edicha, who said:” I don’t know these people they are parading”.