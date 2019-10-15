<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to caution the State Commissioner of Police against “giving technical supports” to thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Deputy Director, Public Communication of the PDP Campaign Council, Austin Usman Okai, in a statement said the state commissioner of police has refused to stop aiding political thuggery and intimidation of the electorate by APC thugs in the state.

Okai expressed worries over the incidences of sporadic gunshots across Abejukolo, the headquarter of Omala local government area in the state. He accused the council administrator, Ibrahim Aboh of sponsoring political thugs to cause mayhem in the local government.

“In Dekina local government, the Council has contracted some boys whose responsibility is to go after our candidate’s posters and billboards. The boys are armed with guns and move around in Toyota Sienna buses. The police command is aware of their activities but decided to look the other way while the thugs are boasting they have police and nothing will happen.

“The local government Administrator of Omala LGA, Aboh is sponsoring thuggery activities against the main opposition party, PDP, under the guise of electioneering campaigns. He must be checked. He contracted fully armed miscreants who drive around in Sienna and Sharon buses, going round the entire local government to create panic among members of opposing political parties in the area.

”Honourable Aboh is known to be harbouring hoodlums under the cover of vigilante groups but their main mission is to attack the PDP members and their families in the local government,” he said.