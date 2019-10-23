<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the Kogi State governorship election scheduled for November 16, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday warned commercial banks in the country to be circumspect in giving loans or any form of credit to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, as the state was not willing to bear any responsibility for such facilities when he vacates office in a few months time.

The party also warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to steer clear of Kogi funds.

The PDP reminded commercial banks that Yahaya Bello cannot scale the hurdles of the November 16 governorship election following the consensus by the people to vote in the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, as their next governor.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP cautioned financial institutions to note that Governor Bello and his administration now have a “Caveat Emptor badge” and that the people of Kogi were not ready to inherit their financial liabilities.

The party said the warning was sequel to information in “our disposal on alleged intentions of the Bello administration to mislead commercial banks into granting it huge loans, under certain hazy items and conditions, after which the money would be frittered by APC leaders and cronies of the administration.

“Our party wants the nation to note that the people of Kogi State can no longer accept any further mortgaging of the future of the state by Yahaya Bello, whose administration has gone down as the most profligate in the history of our nation and which cannot account for over N700 billion of Kogi fund released to it in the last four years.

“Anybody or organisation in league with Yahaya Bello is directly supporting the torturing and impoverishing of the people of Kogi State by the Bello administration, which has manifested so much insensitivity in owing workers as much as 36 months’ salary arrears.

“On our part, the PDP is committed to running a prudent, transparent and productive administration where the welfare and economic empowerment of the people is overriding; where salaries are paid promptly, where infrastructural development in critical sectors takes centre stage and where accountability is the watchword.