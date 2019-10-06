<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has urged the Kogi state’s Commissioner of Police and Director of DSS in the state to investigate the attack on the convoy of the party’s governorship candidate, Engr Musa Wada in Ankpa area of the state on Saturday.

The party, in a statement by its Director of Public Communication for the campaign council, Comrade Austin Usman Okai, said the convoy of Engr Wada was attacked in Ankpa by some top politicians allegedly belonging to the ruling APC in the area.

Okai, therefore, urged the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari and Director of State Security Services to immediately investigate the incident.

Comrade Okai said the call became imperative as the location was the same venue a top leader of the APC recently boasted that anybody who does not intend to vote for the party’s governorship candidate should not come home for the election during the youth summit.

Okai wondered why the “deliberate and premeditated plans to cause chaos in the community will be led by the same elites and top government officials from the area”.

Okai warned on the repeated attacks on the PDP in the state as the candidate begins his campaign and urged security agencies in the state to swing into action, to forestall break down of law and order.

He urged the members of the ruling party in the state to “imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and conduct themselves in an orderly manner, rather than uneasy calm and fear of defeat that had enveloped them”.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari, who confirmed the Ankpa incident said it was a political clash and that one person was injured.

He said the police have commenced investigations into the matter.