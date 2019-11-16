<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Governor Idris Wada of Kogi State, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He said the electorate overwhelmingly voted for the party.

Wada, who also called for adoption of electronic voting system with computerised database to curb the nation’s flaws in electioneering processes, costs and security challenges, spoke after casting his vote at Odu Ward 4 Unit 001 in Ogboyaga,

“My expectation is that PDP will win, the situation in our state is very clear to everybody. So, I believe that at the end of the day, PDP will win.

“The process looks quite orderly here in this polling unit but I have received calls and reports of various misconduct in various polling units.

“People are snatching ballot boxes, ballot papers, they broke into a Registration Area Center for ward 2 over night and they took away 7 boxes.

“It is a sad development in our democracy; people should follow an orderly process and allow people to perform their civic responsibility of voting for the candidate of their choice.”