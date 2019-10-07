<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahead of the November 16 Kogi State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to refrain from playing the ethnic card, and instead, get ready to face the consequences of the “serious issues of poor governance it foisted on the people of the state since 2016.”

It warned against the recourse to violence by the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the APC and its supporters.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, sounded the warning in Lokoja, during the inauguration of its governership campaign committees, in Lokoja, the state capital.

He asserted that the alleged ongoing attempts by the APC to ethnicize the November 16 governorship election is dead on arrival.

Ologbondiyan urged Governor Bello to get ready for his electoral defeat, as he has an empty scorecard, despite the over N700 billion he collected on behalf of the Kogi people from the Federation Account, internally generated revenue, bailout funds, ecological funds, infrastructural development funds and others.

He said that the APC administration under Bello is a complete failure and an embarrassment to the people of the state, who are known in the country and beyond for their integrity and industry, in all areas of human endeavours.

He called on governor to start preparing his handover notes, as the people are determined to vote him out on November 16.

He lamented that the people of Kogi State have suffered untold hardship, pain and agony under Governor Bello and the APC, adding that they are determined to take back their state with the November governorship election.

“The people of Kogi State have suffered enough under Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC. Many of our citizens have lost their loved ones and their breadwinners; they have lost husbands, wives children and other loved ones, to the excruciating hardship caused by non-payment of their salary and pensions by Governor Bello. There is no way he can be re-elected,” he said.

Ologbondiyan assured that the issues of non-payment of salaries, allowances and pensions would become a thing of the past, beginning January 28, 2020 under a PDP-led administration.

He therefore urged the electorate to remain firm and resolute in their standing with the PDP governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, in the collective quest to rescue the state from anti-people forces.