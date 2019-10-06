<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





PDP Director of Public Communication, Comrade Austin Usman Okai, has raised alarm over deliberate attack on the convoy of PDP Governorship aspirant, Engineer Musa Wada, in Ankpa by some members of the opposition party.

Okai in a statement issued in Lokoja today urged the state Commissioner of Police, Busari Hakeem, and Director of State Security Services to immediately investigate the incidence.

Comrade Okai said the need became imperative, as the location was the same venue the APC zonal leader, Ahmed Attah, boasted that anybody who does not intend to vote Yahaya Bello, should not come home for the election during the youth summit.

Okai wondered why the deliberate and premeditated plans to cause chaos in the community, will be led by the same elites and top government officials from the area, knowing fully well that the PDP governorship candidate will visit the town today

He said the decision of the opposition party members to drive into the convoy of the PDP candidate, was an attempt on his life and that of his innocent large followers.

The Director of Communications urged the security agencies in the state to swing into action, to forestall break down of law and order subsequently, particularly on the main opposition party and its large followers and supporters

He urged the members of the ruling party in the state to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and conduct themselves in an orderly manner, rather than uneasy calm and fear of defeat that had enveloped them.