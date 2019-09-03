<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A few hours to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primary Election in Kogi State, five aspirants Tuesday morning stepped down from contesting the party candidacy in favour of immediate past state governor Capt. Idris Wada.

Wada was defeated in the November 2015 governorship election by Prince Abubakar Audu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who died before he was declared winner.

Yahaya Bello, who was the runner up in that election, inherited his votes in a controversial circumstance and was made the governor of the central state.

Addressing reporters, the Vice Chairman and spokesman of Kogi East Elders Forum, Arc. Gabriel Aduku, a former Miinister of Health (State), flanked by Chief Sule Iyaji, former governor of the old q and retired permanent secretary Robert Audu said the Forum had to prevail on the aspirants to step down for Wada so as to “give a formidable and credible fight.”

He said of the 12 aspirants from Kogi East, nine were at a meeting held last night, with seven signifying their willingness to end their various campaigns in favour of Wada.

The Forum added that they have decided to narrow their support for Wada “because he is the most credible [candidate] who has deep experience and has the ability to effect the power shift to other zones of the state.”

The Forum indicated that the aspirants who stepped down would address their various delegates this morning before the commencement of the primary.

Those who stepped down are Dr Victor Adoji, Avm Saliu Atawodi (retd), Mohammed Tete, Emma Omibije and Grace Iye Adejoh.