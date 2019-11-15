<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Musa Wada/Sam Aro Campaign Organisation on Thursday raised the alarm that thugs, gangsters and political mercenaries have been imported into Kogi State, allegedly by the All Progressives Congress and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to unleash violence during the Saturday, November 16 governorship election.

APC, in swift reaction, countered PDP, saying it was the main opposition party that had done what it was being accused of.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the campaign organisation, Mr. Frank Adejoh-Audu, in a statement urged the Police to quickly arrest and flush out the alleged hoodlums before their presence triggers a crisis in the state.

He said the people were already agitating to confront them.

He listed those he alleged had been imported into the state for the operation.

He said, “Our campaign has been made aware by insiders in the Bello camp, of how the hoodlums were brought in from other APC states, with instructions to unleash violence, including killing, harassment and snatching of ballot boxes to derail the smooth conduct of the election and ensure that votes do not count.

“Information at our disposal shows that the hoodlums were brought under an arrangement perfected by APC leaders, including an APC state governor who has been detailed to coordinate the thugs and to also compromise the security forces to aid the manipulation of the electoral process.”

He stated that already, the PDP and the people of Kogi State had been made aware of the identity of the hoodlums, the hotels where they are hiding in Lokoja and other towns in the state, as well as their prearranged trails during the election.

He said, “However, our campaign wants the APC, the state governor and their thugs to know that people of Kogi State are at alert and monitoring all their activities in this election.

“They are ready now, more that ever before, to confront and vanquish them with every means allowed and available in a democracy.

“Our campaign has made this list public and available to the authorities for appropriate action to avert a breakdown of law and order during the polls.”

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the military high command to immediately flush out the hoodlums from their alleged hideouts, including the known hotels and government guest houses.

But the APC urged the PDP to stop spreading “rumours and fake news.”

The Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee Of the Bello/Onoja Campaign Council, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, spoke while addressing journalists after the APC mega rally in Lokoja.

He charged security agencies to fish out “imported killers” allegedly imported by the PDP into the state.

According to him, PDP raised “false alarm” to scare voters from coming out to exercise their franchise.

He said, “We believe in the neutrality of state institutions to organise and supervise a free, fair and peaceful election in Kogi State on Saturday.

“For close to four years, Governor Yahaya Bello has implemented policies and programmes that have endeared him to the people of the state.”

Fanwo said there were “surreptitious attempts” by the PDP to bribe INEC and security agencies.

“We are not oblivious of some surreptitious moves by PDP to induce INEC officials and security agents ahead of the election.

“Their failure had drawn them to the conclusion that all parties are as corrupt and as perfidious as they are.

“APC believes in fair play and the support of the Kogi people to record a historic victory on Saturday.”

He called on voters not to be intimidated by the “threats of the PDP,” saying government institutions are strong enough to protect them from the “desperate and dubious Dubai debacles.”