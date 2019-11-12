<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship elections in Kogi state, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged subterranean plans to deny voters their franchise.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Communication of the campaign council, Usman Okai Austin, PDP alleged that as part of the plot to rig the election, some local governments and polling units have been marked out to be under-supplied with voting materials including late delivery of sensitive materials from the electoral body, INEC.

The statement said the plot includes the use of armed thugs to chase away opposition figures from the polling units in order to perpetuate their acts and deny Kogi electorate the opportunity to freely choose who runs the affairs of the state.

PDP charged all concerned stakeholders to rise to the occasion and ensure that this plot to truncate the setting up of genuine democratic structure is not allowed to stand.

“Targeted areas in this plot are Igala land and Kogi East which have been identified as the strongholds of the opposition and where majority votes for the PDP will come from and as such want to do everything possible to perpetrate their evil plans.”

The opposition assured registered voters in the state that the plan will fail, stressing that determined electorate have vowed to ensure that Kogites will stand up to defend their franchise and decide who leads them, come November 16.