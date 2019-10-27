<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the November 16 Kogi State governorship election, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, have inaugurated the campaign for the reelection bid of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Osinbajo, while presenting the APC flag to Yahaya Bello, expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious in the election.

The Vice President appealed to the electorate to come out en masse to vote for Bello.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, described Bello as a tested and trusted politician, who has performed excellently during his first tenure.

He said the party’s candidate has passion for the sustainable development of the state, adding that he would not disappoint the people of the state.

“If you know where this state was during the reign of the PDP and now, you will understand there is a need to vote for Bello for continuity.

“Bello has the capacity to translate his vision into reality and that is why I am appealing to you to vote for him during the election and he will not disappoint,” Oshiomole said.

The governor who is seeking reelection, in his address, urged his supporters to work hard to ensure the victory of the party; saying that the party will go on a door-to-door and village-to-village campaign so as to make sure that the APC is reelected.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Nasarawa State and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State were also at the rally.